Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early s... Read More
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Britain’s Prince William invoked the popular Hindi phrase “rang birangi duniya (a colourful world)” and called for viewing the world and environmental solutions in all its colours.
Prince William was speaking at the Impact Assembly Monday, organised as a part of the Earthshot Prize summit in Mumbai, which brought together environmental innovators, business leaders, philanthropists and government representatives.
Ahead of the sixth edition of the prestigious environmental award, Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize, said, “We all want clean air to breathe, a chance to build good lives and a natural world that endures for our children and grandchildren. These are not ambitions that divide us. They are ambitions that unite us. There is a phrase in Hindi, ‘rang birangi duniya’, a world full of colours. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white. Not presented as false choices between people and planet, prosperity or nature. But in all its colours. A world in which solutions can come from anywhere and progress benefits us all.”
During the event, Earthshot announced a wave of partnerships, with Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize said the investments announced Monday will help hundreds of millions around the world breathe cleaner air and be better protected from extreme weather.
Among the partnerships announced, 2026 Earthshot finalist Pula secured investment from Amazon and NVIDIA to help quadruple the number of smallholder farmers it protects from extreme weather to 100 million by 2030. India’s Mahindra Last Mile Mobility partnered with Uber to promote electric three-wheelers, while fellow finalist Mahila Housing Trust plans to launch the world’s first insurance scheme for pregnant women and a programme to protect low-income Asian communities from extreme heat.
The state of Gujarat, another Indian finalist from the Earthshot award of 2025 that pioneered the world’s first trading scheme to cut harmful particle pollution from factories, announced plans to expand its model to more Indian states, potentially benefiting a further 210 million people.