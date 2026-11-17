Britain’s Prince William invoked the popular Hindi phrase “rang birangi duniya (a colourful world)” and called for viewing the world and environmental solutions in all its colours.

Prince William was speaking at the Impact Assembly Monday, organised as a part of the Earthshot Prize summit in Mumbai, which brought together environmental innovators, business leaders, philanthropists and government representatives.

Ahead of the sixth edition of the prestigious environmental award, Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize, said, “We all want clean air to breathe, a chance to build good lives and a natural world that endures for our children and grandchildren. These are not ambitions that divide us. They are ambitions that unite us. There is a phrase in Hindi, ‘rang birangi duniya’, a world full of colours. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white. Not presented as false choices between people and planet, prosperity or nature. But in all its colours. A world in which solutions can come from anywhere and progress benefits us all.”