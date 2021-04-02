Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls CM Uddhav Thackeray to enquire about health of wife Rashmi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday to enquire about the health of his wife (PTI Photo)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday to enquire about the health of his wife Rashmi Thackeray, who has tested positive for Covid-19 on March 23.

Rashmi, the editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital on Tuesday for some tests, said sources, adding that she is responding well to treatment and her health is improving rapidly.



“On learning about Rashmi Thackeray’s illness, the PM called the chief minister to inquire about her health and wished her a healthy life,” said a Sena leader. On March 11, Rashmi had taken the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine at JJ hospital along with the CM and her mother. She had tested positive three days after her son and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.