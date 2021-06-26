Prime accused in Urban Land Ceiling scam arrested from Gujarat

While the case was registered five years back, the Thane police began investigations earlier this month. (Representative Image)

NEARLY TWO weeks after the Thane police arrested three people in connection with the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) scam, they arrested the main accused in the case from Gujarat on Thursday. The police were on the lookout for Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) town-planner Dilip Gheware in connection with the case.

An officer said, “Ever since the investigations in the case began earlier this month, we had been on the lookout for Gheware. Eventually, we arrested him from Gujarat. He was produced before the court and remanded in police custody.”

While the case was registered five years back, the Thane police began investigations earlier this month. The arrests assume significance since a builder had recently made allegations that IPS officer Param Bir Singh, who was Thane Police Commissioner when the FIR was registered in the case in 2016, had taken money to not take action against some accused in the case.

In 2016 Thane police had claimed that they had unearthed the ULC scam after they found a builder allegedly using forged documents to avoid handing over a section of the land being developed by them to the government.