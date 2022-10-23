Prima facie it is established that Sachin Waze used by Anil Deshmukh: Court

In its detailed order rejecting bail to Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case, a special CBI court has said that dismissed policeman Sachin Waze “was used” by the former state home minister for collection of bribe money from bar owners.

The bail pleas of Deshmukh, and his co-accused and staffer Sanjeev Palande, were rejected by the court on Friday.

“After perusal of statement of witnesses, it appears that CBI has established that there was meeting of Sachin Waze (approver) with applicant Anil Deshmukh and accused No. 2 Sanjeev Palande. The factum of demand and collection of money from bar owner/establishment is well corroborated and established. Handing over of collected bribe money to accused No.3 Kundan Shinde for and on behalf of applicant Anil Deshmukh is also established through confessional statement of Sachin Waze and the circumstances surrounding it,” the court said.

Earlier this month, Deshmukh was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. He had then approached the special CBI court, seeking bail in the corruption case filed by the agency. According to the CBI, Deshmukh had instructed Waze to collect bribe money from bar owners for relaxation of restrictions during the pandemic. The former minister had argued that Waze’s statements could not be relied on, given the criminal cases against him and other grounds.

The court said in its order that at the stage of bail, the statements cannot be ignored. “Prima facie it is also established that bar owners were put in fear of loss of their business unless they paid money. Prima facie it is also established that Sachin Waze was used by applicant Anil Deshmukh and others for collection of the bribe money from bar owners,” said

the special CBI court.