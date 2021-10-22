Prima facie evidence of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs against Kohli: special court

In its detailed order rejecting bail to actor Armaan Kohli last week, a special court has said there is prima facie evidence of illicit trafficking and purchase of drugs against him.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had claimed that in July, it seized 25 grams of mephedrone from a man, and in a follow-up action, conducted a search at the residence of Kohli where it seized 1.2 grams of cocaine. Kohli was then arrested and five others, including alleged peddlers with commercial quantity of contraband, were also arrested. The NCB also seized Kohli’s phone and claimed to have found incriminating evidence in the form of pictures, chats regarding an international drug cartel.

“I have minutely gone through the material obtained during the course of investigation and in this regard, prima-facie it transpires that the applicant/accused is well connected with the co-accused pertaining to such illicit trafficking of drugs, which is a prime ingredient under Section 27A of the NDPS Act. Although the investigation is at a nascent stage and is under progress, the said chats, if corroborated with the bank transactions, match approximately with the figures held under transactions, and therefore the factum of connivance in prima-facie cannot be negated,” the special court said.

It said Kohli had failed to provide an explanation on why he allegedly had the contraband at his home.

The court said there were photos and videos found in his chats with other co-accused and since he had responded to them, it cannot be said he did not have knowledge. “Contents in the chats and videos also propagate for the indulgence of the applicant in illicit trafficking in prima-facie and therefore, the prosecution seems to have invoked Section 27A against the applicant/accused,” the court added. It also said sections of conspiracy applied to the case and it was not a fit case to grant bail.