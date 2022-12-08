Prima facie agree with MAT order on providing ‘third gender’ option in job application forms: HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that it prima facie agreed with the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), which had directed the state government to create a third gender option for the transgender community, besides male and female, in online application forms for all recruitment under the home department.

Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja were hearing a plea filed by the Maharashtra government, challenging MAT’s orders.

Besides creating the option for a third gender, the MAT had on November 14 also directed the state government to make necessary changes in its advertisement for recruitment and display the same on its website by November 23. It had further asked the government to fix criteria for physical standards and tests for transgender persons.

In its plea, filed through its social justice and special assistance department, the government had said that since it has not yet framed any policy regarding special provisions for the recruitment of trans persons in the police force, it is “extremely difficult” to implement MAT’s directions. It had claimed that due to the “overall nature of duties” to be performed by police constables, who are being recruited, it will not be practical to appoint transgenders to these posts.

On Wednesday, Assistant Government Pleader Reena Salunke sought an urgent hearing, stating that the MAT had extended the deadline for receiving applications from trans people till December 8.

Maintaining that the court prima facie agreed with the MAT orders, CJ Datta said the government can accept the forms since it was an ongoing process.

Referring to Supreme Court orders, the CJ said, “The Supreme Court has already directed all states to make provision for third gender. Just because you (state government) don’t have a policy yet, you cannot deny (job opportunity for transpersons). You have to introduce the changes and make provisions (in rules and regulations) and carry on with the process.” The state is likely to mention the plea on Thursday again.

MAT Chairperson Justice Mridula Bhatkar had passed the orders while hearing a plea filed by Arya Vijay Pujari, a trans person. Pujari had alleged that the Satara Police superintendent, on November 6, had issued an advertisement in the media for recruitment of police constables. When Pujari tried to apply, his form did not provide the option for third gender. He could not fill the column and his application was rejected.