3 priests booked for spreading fake video, pics of ice formation inside Trimbakeshwar temple

More than eight months after a video of a round blob of ice forming on the Shivling inside the sanctum of the Trimbakeshwar temple went viral on social media, the Nashik rural police Wednesday registered a case against three persons who work as priests at the temple.

The police have been conducting an inquiry into the incident since July 2022 during which they even sought an opinion from the Meteorological Department after which a case was filed at the Trimbakeshwar police station.

According to the police, the complainant in the case, Rashvi Jadhav, works as a public relation officer at the temple. In her complaint to the police, she said, “After I reached the temple that morning (June 30), I noticed that there was a discussion about the formation of an ice-like substance in the sanctum. We went inside the temple and inspected the incident.”

“As it was unusual, the people working with the temple’s trust started enquiring and subsequently, we checked the CCTV footage in which it could be seen that two trust employees had closed the door of the temple at 9.40 pm on June 29 and had left,” she told the police.

A police officer said, “At 4.23 am on June 30, one of the priests, Sushant Tungar, entered the temple with two plastic bags. It could be seen that there were only leaves on the sanctum at that time,” said a police officer adding, “After sometime, when he opened the door, he called the other staff of the trust and informed them about the formation of an ice blob in the sanctum.”

Subsequently, around 5.15 am, two other persons named Akash Tungar and Ulhas Tungar went inside the temple and took photos and videos.

“Akash and Ulhas then sent the videos and photos to everyone and informed them about the formation of an ice blob in the Trimbakeshwar temple just like the Amarnath temple,” read the complaint.

Later, to understand the truth, the officials working in the temple’s trust initiated an inquiry and handed over a complaint to the local police on July 8, 2022.

An inquiry report was also sought from the Meteorological Department which submitted a report saying, “ice-like substances cannot form in the sanctum”.

Accordingly, on the basis of the CCTV footage and the Meteorological Department’s report, the officials concluded that Sushant Tungar, Aakash Tungar and Ulhas Tungar conspired to spread a false propaganda and circulated the photos and videos about the incident in order to make their falsehood appear to be true.

Senior police inspector Sandip Randheve said a case has been registered against the three persons under Sections 120 (B) (conspiracy), 417 (cheating) and 505 (3) (offence committed in place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code. The three are at large, the police said. “We are trying to trace them and after we catch them, we will try to ascertain the reason for spreading misinformation,” said Randheve.