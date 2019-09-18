In Mumbai, priest facing trial for rape of minor boy seeks bail to visit ailing sister

A 51-year-old priest facing trial for raping a minor boy has sought temporary bail for a month to visit his ailing sister in Kerala. The priest, who has been behind bars since 2015, submitted before the court that his sister has diabetes and both her legs have been amputated. He added that he had received a letter from her, which said that her condition was deteriorating and that he should visit her.

The priest further submitted that even though there are provisions for police escorts to ferry him to his native place and back, he will not be able to afford the cost of the security personnel. The court has directed Mumbai police to file a reply on the plea. So far, witnesses, including the victim and his mother, have deposed before the court.

The accused is facing trial under sections of the Indian Penal Code, which include Section 377 (unnatural offences), as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.