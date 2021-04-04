Priest booked for insulting Prophet Mohammed during a press conference in New Delhi

Pydhonie Police on Saturday registered a case against Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammed

The case was registered under Sections 295(A) (restraining acts of outraging religious sentiments), 153(A) (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups) and 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a joint secretary from Raza Academy Irfan Shaikh.

“He, on purpose, made such remarks to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims,” Shaikh said in his statement. The joint secretary then approached the Pydhonie police and lodged a complaint against Saraswati. The case was registered on Saturday evening.