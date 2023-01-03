scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

‘Prevented love jihad’: BJP felicitates Amravati cops for acting against stalker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shivray Kulkarni said, “We cannot allow minor girls to become victims of love jihad.”

Following complaint from the girl's family on December 23, Gadgenagar police investigated the matter. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
‘Prevented love jihad’: BJP felicitates Amravati cops for acting against stalker
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The BJP on Tuesday felicitated personnel of a police station in Amravati for taking action against a man who had allegedly been harassing a teenaged girl in the district.

Terming the alleged harassment “love jihad”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shivray Kulkarni said, “A 16-year-old girl was being harassed by one Sayyed Imran Ali Mumtaz Ali. The girl did not know the boy. He was a stranger. But he used to follow her daily to school. He would try to speak to her and stop her midway on road.”

Following complaint from the girl’s family on December 23, Gadgenagar police investigated the matter. “When confronted, Imran attacked five to six policemen using weapons. The police superintendent, Pankaj Dhoke, was seriously injured,” he added.

Kukarni said, “We cannot allow minor girls to become victims of love jihad.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...

On the decision to visit the Gadgenagar police station and offer the cops a bouquet, he said, “Police took action against the boy. The BJP believes law and order cannot be compromised due to growing instances of love jihad. And therefore, we visited the police station to boost the morale of the police.”

More from Mumbai

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by a section for interfaith relationships that, according to them, are forged with the intention to convert the religion of the woman.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 21:27 IST
Next Story

Meet Capt Shiva Chauhan, the first woman officer to get deployed at Siachen Glacier’s Kumar post

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close