‘Prevented love jihad’: BJP felicitates Amravati cops for acting against stalker

The BJP on Tuesday felicitated personnel of a police station in Amravati for taking action against a man who had allegedly been harassing a teenaged girl in the district.

Terming the alleged harassment “love jihad”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shivray Kulkarni said, “A 16-year-old girl was being harassed by one Sayyed Imran Ali Mumtaz Ali. The girl did not know the boy. He was a stranger. But he used to follow her daily to school. He would try to speak to her and stop her midway on road.”

Following complaint from the girl’s family on December 23, Gadgenagar police investigated the matter. “When confronted, Imran attacked five to six policemen using weapons. The police superintendent, Pankaj Dhoke, was seriously injured,” he added.

Kukarni said, “We cannot allow minor girls to become victims of love jihad.”

On the decision to visit the Gadgenagar police station and offer the cops a bouquet, he said, “Police took action against the boy. The BJP believes law and order cannot be compromised due to growing instances of love jihad. And therefore, we visited the police station to boost the morale of the police.”

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by a section for interfaith relationships that, according to them, are forged with the intention to convert the religion of the woman.