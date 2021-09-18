Pretending to be Naxals, trio try to extort Rs 50 lakh from Mumbai doctor, arrested

Officials of Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 12 on Friday arrested two men and a woman for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a doctor in Goregaon (East) by sending a letter pretending to be Naxals. The police said their probe so far has indicated that the three have no connection with Naxals, but decided to pretend so after watching a video on YouTube.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Hayat Shaha (50) of Squatters Colony in Malad, Vikrant Kirat (45) of Virar – both real estate brokers – and Bhaishakhi Biswas (29) of Ghansoli.

The complainant had been Shaha’s family doctor for over three decades. Shaha and Kirat were desperately in need of money when one of them saw a YouTube video and got the idea of extorting a well-to-do person.

They decided to target the doctor and roped in Kirat’s friend Bhaishakhi to drop the extortion letter at the doctor’s clinic. Bhaishakhi, who works in a bar, wore a burkha on their instructions and went to the clinic during a busy hour last Wednesday. She gave the letter to the doctor’s nephew who was seated at the pharmacy next to the clinic.

The letter began with the words ‘Lal Salaam’ and threatened to kill the doctor and his son if he did not pay Rs 50 lakh. It also had photos of AK-47 and some slums to give the impression that it was sent by Naxals.

“We got leads from CCTV cameras in the vicinity and sent our teams to Virar, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Goregaon and Malad, and managed to arrest them,” said Inspector Mahesh Tawde. “We have handed them over to Vanrai police for further probe. They will be produced in court on Saturday,” said Inspector Vilas Bhosle.