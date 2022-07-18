Presidential polls: 283 out of 287 Maharashtra MLAs vote amid cross-voting speculation

A total of 283 MLAs from Maharashtra voted to elect the country’s next President amid concerns of possible cross-voting by Opposition MLAs in favour of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The Maharashtra assembly has a strength of 288 MLAs, which got reduced to 287 following the death of Shiv Sena legislator Ramesh Latke in May. Two jailed NCP MLAs, Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, did not vote. The BJP MLA from Chinchwad constituency, Laxman Jagtap, did not vote due to ill health while another rebel Sena MLA from Alibaug in Raigad district, Mahendra Dalvi, did not vote on account of being convicted in a case in May 2022.

“Today’s election is a mere formality. We are confident that NDA’s Droupadi Murmu will win more than 70 per cent out of the total votes cast. We are fighting this election together as Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We may get more than 200 votes, surpassing what we achieved in Rajya Sabha and council election,” said Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

The BJP had managed to get 10 votes more than its strength on paper during Rajya Sabha election last month; 10 days later, it received 22 additional votes in the state council polls.

Alluding to this, Patil said, “Yashwant Sinha (Opposition’s presidential candidate) had to even cancel his visit to Maharashtra. Nobody seemed interested in him. The history of Rajya Sabha and council polls will be repeated. We already have votes of more than 182 MLAs after Uddhavji’s (Thackeray) decision to support us.”

Patil said those who did not vote in favour of the BJP in the earlier two elections would do so this time to ensure the election of the country’s first tribal woman President.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the BJP, saying the party was daydreaming. “BJP is talking about other parties, but it should introspect as to why its MLAs had to be kept in a hotel and brought via bus. What were they scared of?” asked state Congress president Nana Patole.

Commenting on the state BJP chief’s statement, NCP state president Jayant Patil said, “He can daydream. Instead of breaking other party MLAs, the BJP should focus on governance as it is in power now.”