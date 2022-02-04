President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Maharashtra from Feb 10 to 13

February 4, 2022 3:59:08 pm
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from February 10 to 13 and inaugurate the renovated Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on February 11.
The inauguration of the Darbar Hall was scheduled for December 8 but was postponed due to the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat.
On February 12, President Kovnd will visit Ambadwe village, the hometown of Dr BR Ambedkar, in Ratnagiri district. The village is close to Mandangad tehsil where 20 families related to Ambedkar live. The district officials said that the President would would pay respects to Ambedkar.
On February 13, he will fly to Hyderabad and attend the unveiling of the golden deity of Sri Ramanujacharyaji at Sriram Nagar in RR District of Telangana.
