President Murmu clears Maharashtra anti-conversion law; state notification awaited

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, commonly referred to as the state’s anti-conversion law, has received the President’s assent, clearing the final constitutional hurdle before it comes into force.

Highly placed sources told The Indian Express that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the legislation and Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has forwarded it to the state government for notification.

“The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill has received the approval of the Hon’ble President of India. The Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra has sent it to the state government for notification,” a source said.

The law will take effect only after the Maharashtra government issues a notification specifying the date of its enforcement. Sources said the timing of the notification will be decided by the state government.