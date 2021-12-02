President Kovind to visit Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Dec 8

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra on December 8. In the morning, he will travel to the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai and award the President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron (MVS), also known as the Killer Squadron, at a ceremonial parade. Later in the day, Kovind will visit Raigad Fort to pay his respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron is functionally under the Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area and operates under the overall control of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

The glorious history of the squadron began in 1971 with the induction of eight ships of OSA I class from the erstwhile Soviet Union. These ships – Nashak, Nipat, Nirghat, Nirbhik, Vinash, Veer, Vijeta and Vidyut – were loaded onboard heavy-lift merchant ships in the Black Sea and unloaded in Kolkata where they were commissioned in early 1971. They were subsequently towed to Mumbai in mid-1971. Induction of these ships marked the beginning of the Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) era in the Indian Navy. Four of these boats were part of Operation Trident and Operation Python in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

On the intervening night of December 4 and 5, 1971, Nirghat, Nipat and Veer successfully fired their Styx SSMs and sank Pakistan’s naval ships Khaiber and Muhafiz. Additionally, Pakistan’s cargo vessel MV Venus Challenger, which had naval officers and sailors and was known to be carrying critical ammunition, was also successfully targeted. With no casualties on the Indian side, Operation Trident is considered to be among the most successful operations in modern naval history.

With this, Pakistan stepped up aerial surveillance off its coast and its units mingled with merchant traffic to detect and destroy Indian naval units. Indian Navy, on the other hand, launched Operation Python on the intervening night of December 8 and 9, 1971. INS Vinash, along with two frigates, approached Karachi harbour from the west-southwest and launched four Styx SSMs which hit PN Fleet Tanker PNS Dacca and caused substantial damage to the Keamari oil storage facility in Karachi. These two successful operations earned the squadron its ‘killer’ tag.

Ships of the Killer Squadron have evolved over the years to enhance their lethality and reach. The OSA I class of ships were followed by eight ships of OSA II class missile vessels like Prachand, Pralaya, Pratap, Prabal, Chapal, Chamak, Chatak and Charag. These eight ships, commissioned between February 1976 and October 1977, were initially based in Mumbai and were subsequently re-based to Visakhapatnam in October 1991. The important role held by these small yet power-packed boats in the naval war led to the induction of ‘Durg’ class ships Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Hosdurg to the Killer Squadron between December 1976 and January 1978 and brought in the Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) era in the Indian Navy. Being also fitted with Styx SSMs, these small ships were characterised by high speed and superior fire power.

At present, the 22nd Missile Vessel squadron includes ships of Veer class and Prabal class. The Veer class includes 11 ships of the 1241 RE Project and were commissioned into the Indian Navy from March 1987, with the first ship Veer being commissioned at Poti (USSR). Eight ships of this class inherited their names from the erstwhile OSA I class of ships. The Prabal class (Prabal and Pralaya) are upgraded power-packed ships built indigenously at the Mazagon Docks Ltd (Prabal) and Goa Shipyard Ltd (Pralaya) and showcase the nation’s ‘Make in India’ skills. With the decommissioning of some of the formidable units, the squadron now consists of six Veer class and two Prabal class ships.