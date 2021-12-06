President Kovind to begin Maharashtra tour with Raigad visit today

President Ramnath Kovind will begin his four-day tour of Maharashtra with a visit to the historic Raigad Fort on Monday.

According to officials, the President is expected to reach the Pachad area by helicopter around 12 pm and from there he will be going to the fort using the ropeway. After the fort visit, he is also likely to visit Holi Mal and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Samadhi site.

From December 3 to December 7, Raigad Fort, the ropeway, and its surrounding areas have also been closed for tourists.

“Tourists will not be allowed in the vicinity of Raigad for security reasons. Similarly, the Pachad Road via Mangaon Gharoshiwadi and also Nategaon to Pachad Road would be closed for tourists,” the police said in a statement.

Security has been tightened in the Raigad district in the backdrop of the visit and thousands of policemen including National Security Force commandos, State Reserve Force, Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in the region.

Kovind will be the second President of India to visit the fort after 1985.

On December 7, the President will be visiting Air Force Station at Lohegaon in Pune where he will witness a flying display and interact with Air Warriors. The next day he will be presenting President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai.