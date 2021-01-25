Preserving biodiversity: Panel to seek environment report from developers

The EIA is a report that will study the impact of a particular project on the environment and also suggest mitigation measures. (Representational)

IN A bid to prevent destruction of biodiversity due to rapid redevelopment projects taking place in Mumbai, the Biodiversity Management Committee that came into effect on December 1 has planned to seek an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report from developers. The panel recently discussed various ways to protect and preserve existing biodiversity of the city. The 23-member panel has also planned to declare areas around the lakes that are in city limits as eco sensitive zone (ESZ).

A senior official said that big projects covering an area of 20,000 square metres or more could be covered under this proposed law. “The plan is at the discussion stage and its other aspects will be discussed in the next meeting. The idea is to cover environmental impact of such large scale projects,” said Ramakant Biradar, who heads the panel.

The EIA is a report that will study the impact of a particular project on the environment and also suggest mitigation measures. Every year Mumbai sees many development projects which includes redevelopment of old buildings, slum rehabilitation projects and new constructions.

Mumbai’s biodiversity panel — that got its final approval on December 1 in the BMC general body meeting — in its first meeting discussed various issues like preventive measures for pollution of rivers, sea and to protect water bodies in the city.

The panel’s first task will be to prepare a people’s biodiversity register — a detailed database of the city’s biodiversity including flora, fauna, wildlife, birds, marine life — and to further make sure equal distribution of the benefits of biodiversity present in the city.