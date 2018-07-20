Prepare master plan for surface drainage system at Navi Mumbai International Airport: CIDCO

CIDCO, requested the CWPRS representatives to suggest short-term measures to evade flooding in the area. (Files) CIDCO, requested the CWPRS representatives to suggest short-term measures to evade flooding in the area. (Files)

The City Industrial and Development Corridor (CIDCO) has asked Central Water and Power Resources (CWPRS), Pune, to prepare a master plan for surface drainage system of five neighbouring villages at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). These villages had flooded after the city received heavy rain on July 9 and July 10.

Villages, including Paragaon, Dungi, Khalche, Owale and Bhangarpada, were marooned during heavy rain. In a meeting, Lokesh Chandra, Managing Director, CIDCO, requested the CWPRS representatives to suggest short-term measures to evade flooding in the area.

“This plan will enable a safe drainage process of rainwater from all five villages, irrespective of the quantity of rain,” a senior CIDCO official said.

CIDCO had appointed CWPRS in 2011 to study the impact of water levels of various rivers meeting Panvel creek after the construction of NMIA. CWPRS had conducted hydrological and hydraulic studies of Ulwe river catchment area and had recommended a long-term solution to avoid flood like scenario.

“CIDCO has asked CWPRS to re-examine all earlier studies and also carry out new explorations in order to effectively tackle the present condition. The Corporation has asked CWPRS to submit the said report within two months; so as to resolve inconvenience in the routine of the local residents,” the officials added.

