Prepare list of 20 troublemakers, start welcome desks: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has asked the over 90 police stations across the city to prepare a list of 20 troublemakers in their jurisdictions and make them sign a bond of good behaviour. Apart from that he has also asked every police station to have a “welcome desk” where a woman constable will guide people visiting police stations. These were two of the several instructions that the new commissioner gave during his first crime conference at the police commissioner office after taking charge on Saturday.

An officer who attended the conference said, “The commissioner has instructed all police stations to prepare a list of 20 troublemakers within their jurisdictions. He said these people should then be made to sign a bond of good behaviour failing which they would face strict action like externment.” The commissioner said with every police station doing this they would have over 1,800 troublemakers under control that would help maintain law and order in a big way, the officer said.

The second instruction at the conference that was attended by senior inspectors to joint commissioner rank officers was that a welcome desk should be established at police stations across the city.

Apart from this Singh told the senior officers that they should focus on ensuring that crimes against women were dealt with on a priority.

Singh further laid emphasis on the role of the crime branch stating that he expected the crime branch to solve major crimes and ensure crime detection was good. “Even when he was the Thane police commissioner, he ensured that the crime branch delivered results. He has urged the Mumbai Police crime branch to take a lead in ensuring good detection,” the officer said.

The commissioner also said that priority should also be placed on prevention of crimes. “He emphasised that the police should have a good network using which they should be able to foil crime,” the officer said.

