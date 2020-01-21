Prepare harder to fight terrorism: CM Uddhav Thackeray to cops

“The state police force will be provided with the necessary cyber labs, forensic labs and advanced investigative materials. Issues related to police houses will also be addressed,” The CM said. “The state police force will be provided with the necessary cyber labs, forensic labs and advanced investigative materials. Issues related to police houses will also be addressed,” The CM said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the Maharashtra Police should prepare even harder to fight terrorism and Naxalism.

Thackeray was speaking at the crime conference, attended by Maharashtra Police officers at the state police headquarters in south Mumbai. He also spoke about the Singapore-model where every citizen was given police training.

“The state police force will be provided with the necessary cyber labs, forensic labs and advanced investigative materials. Issues related to police houses will also be addressed,” The chief minister said, adding that the department would not lack funds.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were also present at the conference.

“The police department should consider how to use Artificial Intelligence. The work of ‘Maharashtra Cyber’ headquarters in Navi Mumbai should be accelerated,” Deshmukh said, adding that law and order was crucial for the economic development of the state.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App