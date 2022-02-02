Prepare for BMC polls without thinking about any alliance, Raj Thackeray to MNS workers

Insiders in BJP admit that political understanding with the MNS to beat Shiv Sena in at least 30 to 35 constituencies can be considered.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has directed the party workers to start preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation polls independently without thinking about any possible alliances

Thackeray on Wednesday convened a marathon meeting at MIG Club in Bandra with his office-bearers and workers to evolve a strategy for civic polls in Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik and Pune.

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande told the media: “Raj Thackeray has urged the party workers to start poll preparations independently. The issue of an alliance must be weighing on your mind. But we will think about it later. At this moment all of you start preparing to contest the polls alone. You must be able to content on your own,” he asserted.

“A committee will be set up. There will be pre-poll meetings. The process for shortlisting the candidates for polls was discussed,” Deshpande added.

In the 2017 BMC elections, MNS had won seven seats. However, shortly after the elections, six of the corporators defected to Shiv Sena, leaving the MNS with only one corporator in the country’s richest corporation with a budget of Rs 37,000 crore.

As the BMC poll is seen as a fight between the now estranged Shiv Sena and the BJP, the role of the MNS will be crucial in the outcome. Though the BJP’s state leaders are non-committal on a pre-poll alliance with the MNS, it is believed that they are waiting for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to get over as the MNS is generally perceived as an anti-north Indian party.

“The message from the MNS meeting is clear. The MNS is gearing up for the civic polls. It will raise issues concerning the common man staunchly. Raj Thackeray will lead with renewed aggression in the coming polls. It will be public-centric,” said sources in the MNS.