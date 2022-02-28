Premature deaths, high SO2 levels: Study points at fallout of thermal power station in Chandrapur

An independent study of Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has estimated that air pollution from the power station resulted in 85 premature deaths in Chandrapur, 62 in Nagpur, 45 in Yavatmal, 30 in Mumbai, 29 in Pune, and 29 premature deaths in Nanded among other cities across central India in 2020. CSTPS is one of the oldest and biggest Power Stations in the state and is situated 150 km from Nagpur.

CREA’s study is an independent assessment titled ‘Health impacts of Chandrapur coal-based power plant, Maharashtra’, which comes in the backdrop of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that had directed a health impact assessment study on the damage caused by the power station. The study also found that the SO2 levels were 2-8 times the prescribed levels.

The study concluded that air pollution from coal-fired power plants not only impacts people in the immediate vicinity but travels long distances, and the concentration levels put everyone at risk, especially vulnerable citizens such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

According to the study, air pollution impacts from the CSTPS were observed over hundreds of kilometres, hitting cities like Nanded, Pune and Mumbai among others. “The operation of the CSTPS in 2020 alone contributed to more than eight lakh sick leave days, approximately 1,900 asthma emergency room visits of which over 800 were children, deaths of at least 1,300 people, and 1,800 preterm births across central India at 78 per cent PLF (Plant Load Factor – the ratio of average power generated by the plant to the maximum power that could have been generated in a given time),” according to the study.

One of the authors of the study, Sunil Dahiya, said CSTPS is just one of the hundreds of thermal power station units across the country that continue to emit toxic pollutants without complying with any set regulations, adding, “Only about 2 per cent of coal-fired power plants in the country adhere to the norms set by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change in 2015. MAHAGENCO is one of the notorious ones for lack of compliance with pollution norms.”

“Actions are being taken by NGT. Recently, they slapped a fine of Rs 5 crore on the power station for violations. Other than the thermal power, the district has a large number of coal mines which are also a source of air pollution. We do hold health camps in the surrounding areas but the pollution level is not confined to a certain area,” said Ajay Gulhane, Collector, Chandrapur.

The report recommends that the older units of the CSTPS must be shut down, and the remaining operational units should be fitted with FGDs (technology to reduce pollutants from power plants) to capture SO2 emissions to prevent avoidable impacts on the region’s health and economy.

Dr Gopal Mundhada, Paediatrician and President of Chandrapur Bachav Sangharsh Samiti, voiced his dissent on the widespread increase in respiratory ailments across the city and the district due to industrial pollution. “There has been a sharp increase in number of people being diagnosed with respiratory issues, including allergies and other complications. We also understand that maximum medicines sold across Chandrapur city are for skin allergies and improving respiratory conditions. NGT has already asked for a committee for carrying out health mapping and we would also share this report by CREA with them. The people of Chandrapur have suffered enough and they now need justice.”