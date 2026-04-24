Preliminary report flags human error in 2 trains routed to same track at CSMT

An inquiry into the incident has been initiated, and the station master at the control cabin has been suspended pending investigation. Officials said further action will be based on the findings of the probe, reiterating that the combination of human vigilance and fail-safe technology remains critical to railway safety.

A preliminary assessment by the Central Railway has attributed Tuesday’s unusual incident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) where two suburban trains were routed onto the same track, to a “momentary lapse in situational awareness”, even as officials emphasised that multiple safety systems worked in tandem to prevent a mishap.

In a clarification issued on Thursday, railway officials said that despite the human error, inbuilt safety mechanisms, including the Interlocking System and Auxiliary Warning System (AWS), functioned effectively to ensure passenger safety.

According to the statement, “The motorman of the incoming train brought the rake to a halt before a red signal, preventing it from entering the occupied section.” Officials noted that a safe distance of over 120 metres was maintained between the two trains, eliminating any immediate risk of collision.