Preliminary report flags human error in 2 trains routed to same track at CSMT

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A preliminary assessment by the Central Railway has attributed Tuesday’s unusual incident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) where two suburban trains were routed onto the same track, to a “momentary lapse in situational awareness”, even as officials emphasised that multiple safety systems worked in tandem to prevent a mishap.
In a clarification issued on Thursday, railway officials said that despite the human error, inbuilt safety mechanisms, including the Interlocking System and Auxiliary Warning System (AWS), functioned effectively to ensure passenger safety.
According to the statement, “The motorman of the incoming train brought the rake to a halt before a red signal, preventing it from entering the occupied section.” Officials noted that a safe distance of over 120 metres was maintained between the two trains, eliminating any immediate risk of collision.
The interlocking system, a core safety feature in railway operations, ensures that signals turn green only when the route ahead is clear and points are correctly aligned and locked. In case of any anomaly, the system defaults to the safest condition, stopping train movement. The AWS further acted as an electronic alert mechanism, warning the motorman in real time.
The incident occurred on April 21 afternoon when a suburban local arriving from Badlapur was mistakenly directed to Platform 5 instead of Platform 4, which was already occupied by another train. This led to both trains being positioned on the same line, triggering concern and a temporary disruption of services on the Central Railway suburban network.
Following the incident, train movements on platforms 5 to 8 were briefly halted around 3.18 pm as a precautionary measure, leading to delays during peak hours. Services were gradually restored after the situation was brought under control.
An inquiry into the incident has been initiated, and the station master at the control cabin has been suspended pending investigation. Officials said further action will be based on the findings of the probe, reiterating that the combination of human vigilance and fail-safe technology remains critical to railway safety.
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