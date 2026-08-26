Pregnancy tests, age cap led to tribal students’ 13-day revolt. Then Rahul Gandhi stepped in

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, August 25, scrapped the 30-year age limit for admission to tribal hostels and put on hold its August 14 Government Resolution (GR) on revised rules for facilities and amenities at tribal hostels as students’ agitation in Pune entered the 13th day. The decision also came after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took up the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Announcing the government decision to scrap the GR, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike said, “We have decided not to impose any age restriction after detailed deliberation on this issue.”

The protest has been over several demands concerning hostel facilities, admission rules and allegations that women students were made to undergo pregnancy tests after returning from long leaves.

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Maharashtra’s tribal hostel rules have been changed twice in less than three weeks, and each time, protests have followed. Earlier, the government had introduced an upper age limit and curbs on student protests, but eventually relaxed both provisions amid a statewide agitation.

What triggered the agitation?

The Tribal Development Department has 494 sanctioned hostels for Scheduled Tribe students pursuing secondary, higher secondary and college education. Of these, 490 are currently operational, housing around 58,000 to 60,000 students.

The immediate trigger was an August 5 GR, consolidating rules governing these hostels, which triggered protests from tribal students. The first GR barred students living in government hostels from participating in hunger strikes, protest marches or similar activities.

More contentious was the introduction of an upper age limit of 26 for hostel admission. Under the new rule, students pursuing courses eligible for the Government of India scholarship could seek hostel admission only if they satisfied the age criteria.

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Students protested, arguing it would leave many without hostel accommodation, particularly those pursuing higher education later in life. They also alleged that allowances and other facilities at the hostels were inadequate, and that female students returning after prolonged leave have, in some cases, been asked to undergo pregnancy tests.

In his letter to Devendra Fadnavis, Rahul Gandhi, too, expressed shock at the “pregnancy tests” allegations and said, “I was shocked to learn that female students returning after an extended absence must undergo pregnancy tests and a range of other medical tests, to prove their “fitness”.”

The government action after agitation

As protests spread, the government withdrew the restrictions on students participating in protests and revised the age provision, increasing the maximum age for hostel admission from 26 to 30 years.

Citing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Yojana, the government said students who haven’t received hostel accommodation can receive financial assistance. The scheme too has an upper age limit of 30 years.

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Are students still protesting?

The rollback has not addressed the students’ larger concerns. They have demanded a complete removal of the age restriction. They also seek revision of allowances in line with the Consumer Price Index, insurance cover for every student and a separate law governing government tribal hostels.

They want the hostels modernised on the lines of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, or EMRS, and have sought a separate hostel for tribal students in Delhi.

An earlier meeting between protesting students and Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike failed to end the agitation. The students have now sought a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

What happened at the Gadchiroli residential school?

The hostel-related demands have come against the backdrop of concerns over safety and basic facilities at tribal residential institutions.

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A few days ago, three tribal girl students died after being bitten by a snake at a government-aided residential school in Gadchiroli district.

The children were sleeping on mats on the floor when the incident happened.

The deaths have added to concerns over the condition of residential facilities and the government’s response to students’ complaints.