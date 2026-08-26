Pregnancy tests, age cap led to tribal students’ 13-day revolt. Then Rahul Gandhi stepped in

Rahul Gandhi too expressed shock at the "pregnancy tests" allegations and said he was "shocked" to learn that female students returning after an extended absence must undergo pregnancy tests.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar, Alok Deshpande
4 min readUpdated: Aug 26, 2026 12:01 PM IST
tribal students protestTribal students and youth staged protest against a new government resolution (GR). ( Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
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The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, August 25, scrapped the 30-year age limit for admission to tribal hostels and put on hold its August 14 Government Resolution (GR) on revised rules for facilities and amenities at tribal hostels as students’ agitation in Pune entered the 13th day. The decision also came after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took up the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Announcing the government decision to scrap the GR, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike said, “We have decided not to impose any age restriction after detailed deliberation on this issue.”

The protest has been over several demands concerning hostel facilities, admission rules and allegations that women students were made to undergo pregnancy tests after returning from long leaves.

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Maharashtra’s tribal hostel rules have been changed twice in less than three weeks, and each time, protests have followed. Earlier, the government had introduced an upper age limit and curbs on student protests, but eventually relaxed both provisions amid a statewide agitation.

What triggered the agitation?

The Tribal Development Department has 494 sanctioned hostels for Scheduled Tribe students pursuing secondary, higher secondary and college education. Of these, 490 are currently operational, housing around 58,000 to 60,000 students.

The immediate trigger was an August 5 GR, consolidating rules governing these hostels, which triggered protests from tribal students. The first GR barred students living in government hostels from participating in hunger strikes, protest marches or similar activities.

More contentious was the introduction of an upper age limit of 26 for hostel admission. Under the new rule, students pursuing courses eligible for the Government of India scholarship could seek hostel admission only if they satisfied the age criteria. 

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Students protested, arguing it would leave many without hostel accommodation, particularly those pursuing higher education later in life. They also alleged that allowances and other facilities at the hostels were inadequate, and that female students returning after prolonged leave have, in some cases, been asked to undergo pregnancy tests.

In his letter to Devendra Fadnavis, Rahul Gandhi, too, expressed shock at the “pregnancy tests” allegations and said, “I was shocked to learn that female students returning after an extended absence must undergo pregnancy tests and a range of other medical tests, to prove their “fitness”.”

The government action after agitation

As protests spread, the government withdrew the restrictions on students participating in protests and revised the age provision, increasing the maximum age for hostel admission from 26 to 30 years.

Citing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Yojana, the government said students who haven’t received hostel accommodation can receive financial assistance. The scheme too has an upper age limit of 30 years.

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Are students still protesting?

The rollback has not addressed the students’ larger concerns. They have demanded a complete removal of the age restriction. They also seek revision of allowances in line with the Consumer Price Index, insurance cover for every student and a separate law governing government tribal hostels.

They want the hostels modernised on the lines of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, or EMRS, and have sought a separate hostel for tribal students in Delhi.

An earlier meeting between protesting students and Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike failed to end the agitation. The students have now sought a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

What happened at the Gadchiroli residential school? 

The hostel-related demands have come against the backdrop of concerns over safety and basic facilities at tribal residential institutions.

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A few days ago, three tribal girl students died after being bitten by a snake at a government-aided residential school in Gadchiroli district.

The children were sleeping on mats on the floor when the incident happened.

The deaths have added to concerns over the condition of residential facilities and the government’s response to students’ complaints.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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