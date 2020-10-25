Mumbai: TV actor arrested by NCB for buying drugs

An NCB official said Chauhan, and the supplier Faisal (20), were arrested and produced before the court after due interrogation and recording of their confessions. (Photo: Instagram)

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday registered two cases in which six people were placed under arrest under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Those arrested include a TV actress and a Tanzanian national.

According to the police, acting on information received, a team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar colony, Versova on Saturday around 7pm. An NCB official said, “The team succeeded in affecting a seizure of 99 grams of ganja from their possession.”

An NCB official said after due interrogation and recording confessions, the supplier Faisal (20), and Preetika Chauhan, (30), receiver, were arrested and produced before the court. Chauhan has worked in several TV serials, like Maa Vaishnodevi.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the seized ganja was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur, also a Versova resident. An official said that Rathaur has been arrested earlier too by the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell for allegedly supplying drugs.

In a separate case, an official said, based on specific information received on October 23, an NCB Mumbai team seized four grams of cocaine at Mohammad Ali Road in south Mumbai and arrested one Bruno John Ngwale, a Tanzanian national. The arrest was made on Saturday.

During the course of investigation, a follow-up team seized 4.40 gram of Ecstasy and 1.88 gram of MDMA (total 6.28 grams) at Versova, Andheri, and arrested one Rohit Hire on Saturday.

Further following up on this, another team of NCB Mumbai seized 325 grams ganja, 32 gram Charas and 05 grams methamphetamine from a vehicle along with seizure of Rs. 12,990. “We arrested one person in connection with this case,” an official said.

