Preen Like a Peacock

Laila Singh

Jewellery designer Laila Singh’s creations made their first Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) appearance last season when she accessorised her friend Ritika Mirchandani’s Summer/Resort 2014 runway show. Much like her first low-profile brush with the LFW ramp, comes the understated official debut of her label ‘Social Butterfly’ at the Mumbai event’s Winter/Festive edition — far removed from the flair associated with her father and liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s personality.

“Last season, my jewellery got noticed not just by the audience, but also by the fashion week team, and they got in touch with me. I sent in my entry and got selected,” says the Mumbai-based designer, who will present her festive jewellery line ‘Flight of Fancy’

on August 20.

An international business degree holder who has also studied fashion design from Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, Singh has dabbled in styling and worked with the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past. “It was during my extensive travels for the IPL that I realised I could never find the right pieces of jewellery to carry with me, pieces that would be versatile enough to go from day to night and could be worn in a variety of ways. That’s when I started designing my own jewellery,” she says.

It’s also where the name of her label originated. “My younger sister gave it the title ‘Social Butterfly’. Everyone would say ‘You travel so much, always on the go, you’re such a social butterfly’,” says Singh. The name stuck and the identity too. “That’s just what the brand is about — chic and versatile jewellery for someone on the go,”she says. Look out for Singh’s detachable knuckle ring and palm cuff, as well as multi-functional body chains that can be separated into necklaces and earrings, apart from a variety of mesh earrings, neck pieces and other hand accessories.

‘Flight of Fancy’, inspired by a peacock sighting in Jaipur, looks at the delicate yet bold dichotomy of the peacock feather. “We have used unconventional designs crafted with metal and semi-precious stones,” says Singh, who has been showcasing her jewellery to a sizeable international clientele through seasonal trunk shows in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Aspen and Dubai, and hopes to widen her domestic market base.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App