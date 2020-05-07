Pre-monsoon work: Workers, developers to get transit passes for SRA sites

The passes are to be issued by the executive engineers of the wards concerned (File) The passes are to be issued by the executive engineers of the wards concerned (File)

Developers and labourers working in Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation areas will be provided transit passes to allow their movement between sites.

SRA CEO Deepak Kapoor confirmed that travel passes will be provided to staff and developers. He said he had issued the order to various departments of SRA.

The passes are to be issued by the executive engineers of the wards concerned. Workers’ passes will have a two-day validity, while developers and other staff will get passes that will be valid for the period of the lockdown. With the monsoon a month away, the decision was taken as essential pre-monsoon work at these sites has been held up due to the lockdown and needs to be completed as soon as possible.

