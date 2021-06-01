Pre-monsoon showers across Maharashtra over next 2 days

According to the 48 hours forecast for Mumbai, the sky will be partly cloudy with possibility of rain and thundershowers around nighttime.

Pre-monsoon showers are likely to continue in almost all the 36 districts of the state in the coming two days. The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert indicating thunderstorm with lightning, rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places for Wednesday and Thursday for 33 districts, including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

Very light to moderate rain is forecast over the weekend in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts. The entire state is likely to have dynamic weather during the week.

However, the city witnessed a drier, sunny morning on Tuesday. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, the city received 48.3 mm of rain, of which 48 mm had fallen by 5.30 pm on Monday.

In the pre-monsoon period between March and May, Mumbai recorded 1,105 per cent excess rain, largely associated with Cyclone Tauktae. Between March 1 and May 31 (5.30 pm), Mumbai recorded 304 mm rain.

While monsoon onset over Kerala is most likely to occur on Thursday, the normal monsoon onset date for Mumbai is June 11. After its onset over Kerala, the monsoon covers the entire country by July 15.

“India will receive normal to above normal rainfall, which will be spatially well-distributed over the country during the upcoming southwest monsoon season,” IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Tuesday. IMD also released the second stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for the Southwest monsoon this year.

Below normal rainfall is expected over some interior regions of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and southern Maharashtra. Above normal rainfall is expected in the Konkan region, including Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri, according to the IMD.