Pre-Monsoon Preparedness: Railways installs rain gauge to monitor data, to use drones to monitor flood-prone areas

IN ORDER to have real-time and authentic rainfall data, Western Railway (WR) has installed 10 automatic rain gauge (ARG) in the suburban section of the city and are in the process of installing four more in association with India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Central Railway (CR) too has installed two, one at Lonavala and the other at Igatpuri, to monitor rainfall data without any human intervention. Among other steps, the WR will also be using drones to monitor flood-prone areas such as Borivali-Virar section. The CR has also procured boats and drones ahead of monsoon.

According to officials, ARG helps with several precautionary measures in case of heavy rain and to gauge possibilities of waterlogging on tracks in advance.

“Through this system, we will be able to monitor rainfall measurement without human intervention, online and on a real-time basis as machines will transmit data directly to our control room,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the WR.

Several new initiatives have been put in place by the CR as part of its preparedness for monsoon this year. It has planned to provide heavy-duty pumps from June 2021 for fast drainage to ensure free flow of storm water so that train services are not disrupted.

Quick reaction team (QRT) and flood rescue team (FRT) of Railway Protection Force (RPF) have undergone training by National Disaster Response Force.

Five mechanised rescue boats have been procured and placed strategically for any eventuality. “There will also be drone monitoring by the RPF staff for timely inputs to the control office in case of calamity or heavy rain,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of CR.