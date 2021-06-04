Pre-monsoon preparations: Cong targets BMC, says at many places, removed silt still lying near nullahs

City Congress president Bhai Jagtap on Thursday alleged that BMC’s recent claim of getting all nullahs cleaned in the city ahead of monsoon is false.

Jagtap on Thursday visited Dharavi, Govandi, Mankhurd and Ghatkopar to take stock of nullah desilting work carried out by BMC. Speaking to mediapersons later in the day, he said: “The BMC spends about Rs 100 crore on nullah desilting work. However, during our visit, we found that at many places, removed silt was still lying near the nullahs. After monsoon, it will flow back into the nullahs.”

“There is corruption in nullah cleaning work. A probe should be conducted,” he added.