Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Pre-arrest bail for Kishori Pednekar in SRA cheating case

Pednekar, along with four others, were booked earlier this month for allegedly cheating the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

The court directed Pednekar to be released on bail in the event of arrest on execution of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. (File)

Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar was granted anticipatory bail last week by a sessions court in connection to a cheating case lodged at Nirmal Nagar police station.

The court directed Pednekar to be released on bail in the event of arrest on execution of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. It also said that Pednekar cannot leave India without its prior permission and directed her to appear before the police station once a week. The court further granted pre-arrest bail to four others booked in the case.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by an official from the SRA, alleging that Pednekar, who was never allotted any unit at the Gomata Janata SRA project in Worli, flouted norms and rented out three units from the project in a 10-year period, which was against norms.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 04:57 IST
