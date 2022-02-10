Mumbai: Pravin Raut in ED custody till February 11

A special court Wednes-day sent businessman Pravin Raut to further custody of Enforcement Directorate till Friday. Raut was arrested last week in connection with the ED’s probe in the alleged fraudulent sale of floor space index of a plot in suburban Mumbai by a construction company.

The ED sought further custody of Raut on grounds that the probe is continuing and it wants to question him further on the flow of the proceeds of crime and crucial facts which are in his exclusive domain.

The ED alleges a fraud was perpetrated by Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), by sale of FSI of a plot in Goregaon.

The ED had earlier summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife, Varsha, in connection with a loan of Rs 55 lakh taken by her from Pravin Raut’s wife, Madhuri. The court sent Pravin Raut to ED’s custody till February 11.