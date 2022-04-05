Pravin Darekar questioned for over 3 hours in bank fraud case

THE MRA Marg police on Monday questioned Member of Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar for about three and a half hours. The BJP leader was summoned for questioning in a case of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust that was registered against him on March 14.

Police said that Darekar was instructed to appear before them on Monday, and accordingly, he arrived at the police station around 11.30 am. He was allowed to leave at 3 pm.

Speaking to the media outside the police station, Darekar said, “During interrogation, I was asked numerous questions about the benefits I obtained from the bank. Since the day the FIR was registered, I have been saying that I am willing to cooperate, and I have also said the same in court because I want police to understand my version as well.”

The BJP leader further added that he has cooperated with the police and has answered all the questions. “The Mumbai Police Commissioner is monitoring the probe himself. I could feel that he is pressurising the lower rank and during interrogation, the police inspector went to his anti-chamber multiple times to answer some phone calls,” he alleged. The Mumbai police is working under tremendous pressure from the government, Darekar claimed.

The case was registered against Darekar on the complaint of an Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde, who in his statement has alleged that the accused has defrauded the government and the Mumbai District Central Co-operative bank by posing as a labourer and contesting in bank’s election for the post of a director under the labour category.

A case was registered under Sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 (B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.