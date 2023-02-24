scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Praveen Pardeshi appointed as CEO of state think tank MITRA

Pardeshi, a former additional chief secretary rank official, has worked at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' office during 2014-19 — when Fadnavis was the state chief minister — and was known to be close to the latter.

Praveen Pardeshi, MITRA, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation, Devendra Fadnavis, BMC, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsFormer bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi

Former bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi on Thursday was appointed as the CEO of think tank Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), a body set up by the state government on the lines of Niti Aayog.

Pardeshi, a former additional chief secretary rank official, has worked at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ office during 2014-19 — when Fadnavis was the state chief minister — and was known to be close to the latter. Pardeshi was at the helm of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) when he was replaced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in May 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read
'Go to Pakistan and show 56 inch chest like Javed Akhtar’: Uddhav Sena ta...
Uddhav Thackeray conference
Mumbai News Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray appeals to Sena workers to vot...
With EC decision, 16 MLAs from Uddhav faction to now shift to treasury be...
Third CNG bus catches fire in a month, BEST takes 400 buses off roads

Pardeshi is the second high-profile appointment in the state government in a week. Senior IPS officer Brijesh Singh was earlier appointed as the principal secretary at the Chief Minister’s Office, the first IPS officer to be working at the CMO. In December 2022, Ajay Ashar — a controversial real estate developer known to be one of the closest aides of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also works for the leader from behind the curtains — was appointed as the vice-president of MITRA along with former MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 04:03 IST
Next Story

EC decision on Shiv Sena name & symbol on merit, says Eknath Shinde

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close