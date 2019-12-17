Praveen Darekar appointed LoP in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Praveen Darekar, who hails from Mumbai, began his political career with Shiv Sena. Praveen Darekar, who hails from Mumbai, began his political career with Shiv Sena.

The BJP on Monday appointed Praveen Darekar as the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council.

Former chief minister and Opposition leader in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis announced Darekar’s name. Darekar’s appointment for the highest post in the State Legislative Council (Upper House) is significant especially in wake of intense lobbying within the organisation for the coveted post. Through Darekar’s appointment, the party has also given out a loud message that it will not buckle under pressure politics.

What is interesting to note is that Darekar, who hails from Mumbai, began his political career with Shiv Sena. He started with Raj Thackeray’s Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena. At the time, Raj Thackeray was in Shiv Sena and entrusted with the students’ wing. The Shiv Sena chief then was the late Bal Thackeray.

When Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena following differences over the elevation of Uddhav Thackeray as the political heir, Darekar quit the party. He moved with Raj Thackeray, who floated Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). In 2009, he contested from Magathane Assembly constituency as the MNS candidate and won. He was an MNS MLA between 2009 and 2014. After facing defeat as the MNS candidate in 2014 Assembly elections, Darekar joined BJP.

“The appointment of Darekar is a message to many within and outside the party,” a senior BJP functionary said. To begin with, Darekar’s appointment has shut the doors on probable contenders Pankaja Munde and Vinod Tawde. After being defeated in the Assembly elections from Parli constituency in Beed district in Marathwada, Pankaja was hoping political rehabilitation in the Legislative Council as the Opposition leader.

When the Congress-NCP was in Opposition between 2014 and 2019, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (then with the Congress) was Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly and Dhananjay Munde (NCP) was Opposition leader in the Legislative Council.

Another contender for the post was former minister Vinod Tawde, who was denied Assembly poll ticket from the Borivali constituency at the eleventh hour.

Tawde has held the charge of Opposition leader in the Legislative Council in the past when the BJP was not in power in the state. Since Tawde and Munde were not members of the Legislative Council, the BJP would have had to first consider their appointment in the Council.

