Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Pratap Sarnaik offers gold worth Rs 37 lakh at Tulja Bhavani temple

The MLA and his family visited the temple on Thursday for a darshan of the goddess and offered the gold. Speaking to the media, he said that he offered the jewelry to fulfill his vow.

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday offered 750 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 37 lakh at Tulja Bhavani temple at Tuljapur in Osmanabad district.

Sarnaik is the MLA from Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Thane.

Speaking to the media, he said that he offered the jewelry to fulfill his vow. "Tulja Bhavani is our family deity. Vows were taken during the weddings of both my children and we came here to fulfill our vows…".

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 02:13:38 am
How can 1 per cent reservation be provided for minor orphans in jobs, Bombay High Court asks AG

