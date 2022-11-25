Pratap Sarnaik offers gold worth Rs 37 lakh at Tulja Bhavani temple

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday offered 750 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 37 lakh at Tulja Bhavani temple at Tuljapur in Osmanabad district.

Sarnaik is the MLA from Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Thane.

The MLA and his family visited the temple on Thursday for a darshan of the goddess and offered the gold. Speaking to the media, he said that he offered the jewelry to fulfill his vow. “Tulja Bhavani is our family deity. Vows were taken during the weddings of both my children and we came here to fulfill our vows…”.