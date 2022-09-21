scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Prashant Kishor meets supporters seeking separate Vidarbha state

A meeting was also held with pro-Vidarbha leaders to formulate a strategy to achieve statehood for the eastern Maharashtra region. Leaders from 11 districts of Vidarbha attended the meeting.

POLITICAL STRATEGIST Prashant Kishor, who visited Nagpur on Tuesday to meet pro-Vidarbha supporters, activists and local leaders, called for an united effort by the 2.5 crore people of the region to realise the dream of a separate state.

Kishor addressed pro-Vidarbha supporters at an event organised by BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh.

“If people have hope, then the idea of a separate Vidarbha state can be pursued. No existing political party – be it in power or Opposition – will make Vidarbha a state. The agitation should reach the Centre. It should have a national impact. The campaign should emerge from society,” he said while addressing the supporters.

“People of Vidarbha should give their suggestions. It should include all issues like employment, farmers, industry, minerals, tourism and malnutrition. Accordingly, the issue of Vidarbha can be taken forward by preparing a comprehensive strategy,” said Kishor.

He added, “We have waited for 100 years for Vidarbha. If we wait 100 days from now, a firm model of the movement will be created and sealed. Thinking 360 degrees, the spirit of Vidarbha is to be embodied in a mold… and this is sure to happen. Vidarbha state will be created 100 per cent in a well-planned manner.”

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 12:02:07 am
