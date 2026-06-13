Pranit More row: Mumbai medical college sends doctor Sejal Pawar on forced leave over corpse joke

Mumbai’s KEM Hospital has sent MBBS student Sejal Pawar on a 15-day forced leave and called in her parents for counselling, even as the administration on Saturday proposed a five-member inquiry committee to conduct a detailed investigation into the viral video controversy. The committee has been asked to submit its findings within seven working days.

The decision follows a preliminary inquiry, after which the administration felt a comprehensive examination of all aspects of the incident was necessary. The proposed committee comprises one retired faculty member, three senior faculty members and one journalist as external members to ensure an independent review.

KEM Hospital dean Harish M Pathak said: “Today the student has been handed over to the care of her parents and concerns regarding her safety and mental well-being are also being considered. We have sent her on a 15-day forced leave and suggested the parents arrange for her counselling. All action concerning the student would be taken in accordance with applicable rules and guidelines, given that she is still pursuing her medical education.”

Pawar had submitted a written apology on Friday acknowledging that some of her statements were inappropriate and may have caused distress. A preliminary inquiry by the hospital had found her comments “objectionable and insensitive,” falling short of the standards of dignity, empathy and professional responsibility expected from a medical student.

The controversy erupted after videos from a Pranit More comedy show went viral. In one clip, Pawar allegedly made insensitive remarks about male cadaver donors. Maharashtra Cyber Police have since registered an FIR against More, Pawar and another audience member, Himanshu Jangra. Jangra, who made a remark about physical intimacy in exchange for money spent on a date, has already lost his job over the controversy.

The administration said Pawar would be given a full opportunity to present her version before the committee. The inquiry will examine the statements made in the viral video, complaints received, the student’s conduct, social media activity surrounding the incident, and the impact on the institution’s image.

The committee’s terms of reference will be finalised after receiving necessary approvals, following which the inquiry will formally begin. “While certain facts emerged during the preliminary assessment, a broader and impartial investigation was considered necessary before arriving at any conclusions,” Pathak said