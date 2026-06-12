Pranit More: From radio jockey to stand-up comic at the centre of controversy

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Pranit More, the stand-up comedian named in an FIR registered by the Maharashtra Cyber Police Thursday over the alleged misogynistic remarks made during a recent show in Gurgaon, is no stranger to controversy.
The First Information Report also names two audience members, web developer Himanshu Jangra and Dr Sejal Pawar, who participated in the exchange during the performance. The remarks have triggered a social media backlash, prompting More to issue a public apology and temporarily deactivate his Instagram account.
Following the latest controversy, several old clips of More’s performances circulated online, with critics accusing him of repeatedly relying on misogynistic humour.
More has released two comedy specials and built a sizeable following through live performances and social media.
More grew up in a middle-class family in Thane. His father worked as a driver with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Service, while his mother supplied food tiffins. He initially worked as a sales assistant at a car dealership before moving into radio as a jockey and later pursuing stand-up comedy full-time.
The 35-year-old comedian, who performs under the handles @rj_pranit and @maharashtrianbhau, rose to wider prominence after appearing on Season 19 of the reality show Bigg Boss last year.
During his stint on the show, host Salman Khan had cautioned him about his style of humour after More made a joke involving a woman wearing a bracelet similar to Khan’s trademark turquoise bracelet. The clip resurfaced online following the recent controversy.
He was also in the spotlight after allegedly being attacked and threatened over jokes about actor Veer Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, during a show in Solapur in 2025. The incident led to the registration of a police case.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram