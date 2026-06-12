Pranit More: From radio jockey to stand-up comic at the centre of controversy

Stand-up comedian Pranit More was booked over alleged misogynistic remarks during a Gurgaon show. The controversy has sparked backlash and renewed scrutiny (@rjpranit/Instagram)

Pranit More, the stand-up comedian named in an FIR registered by the Maharashtra Cyber Police Thursday over the alleged misogynistic remarks made during a recent show in Gurgaon, is no stranger to controversy.

The First Information Report also names two audience members, web developer Himanshu Jangra and Dr Sejal Pawar, who participated in the exchange during the performance. The remarks have triggered a social media backlash, prompting More to issue a public apology and temporarily deactivate his Instagram account.

Following the latest controversy, several old clips of More’s performances circulated online, with critics accusing him of repeatedly relying on misogynistic humour.