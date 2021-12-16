Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve threatened with morphed video; FIR registered

Prakash Surve, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mumbai, recently lodged an FIR at the Dahisar police station, alleging an unknown person made video calls to him where a woman was seen doing obscene acts, and later a person from the same number tried to extort money from him by morphing his video.

Surve, a Shiv Sena MLA from Magathane Vidhan Sabha, told the police he takes numerous phone calls and replies to several WhatsApp messages from people asking for help.

Around 9.20 pm on November 11, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, where a person said, “Hello, How are you.k”.

Again, around 3 pm on November 13, he received another WhatsApp message, “Hi”.

Surve did not respond to these messages, as they were from an unknown number.

Around 11.10 pm on November 16, he received another WhatsApp message from the same number, where the accused said, “Hello, Kya huva ji”, and soon after the MLA received a video call.

“At first I did not take the phone call but on receiving another call I took it,” Surve told the police. On the video call, a woman was performing obscene acts. “Soon after realising what was happening, I immediately cut the call. I got repeated phone calls from the number, and I replied to the person telling them not call me or I would complain to the police,” Surve told the police.

The accused morphed a photo of Surve with that of another person and sent it to him demanding Rs 5,000. Surve said he was threatened by the accused, who said the video would go viral if the money was not paid.

On realising he was being blackmailed, the MLA approached the Dahisar police station on December 4. An FIR was subsequently registered under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 66 E (violation of privacy), and 67 A (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.