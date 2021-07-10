Prakash Ambedkar undergoes bypass surgery

The day he announced that he was taking a break from active politics for three months, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar underwent a bypass surgery on Thursday.

Rekha Thakur, who has taken charge of VBA after Ambedkar’s announcement, said in a video message on Friday: “Prakash Ambedkar had to urgently undergo a bypass surgery. The surgery took place on July 8. He is still in ICU but his condition is stable.”