Friday, July 09, 2021
Prakash Ambedkar undergoes bypass surgery

The surgery took place on July 8.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 10, 2021 1:53:20 am
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar. (File Photo)

The day he announced that he was taking a break from active politics for three months, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar underwent a bypass surgery on Thursday.

Rekha Thakur, who has taken charge of VBA after Ambedkar’s announcement, said in a video message on Friday: “Prakash Ambedkar had to urgently undergo a bypass surgery. The surgery took place on July 8. He is still in ICU but his condition is stable.”

