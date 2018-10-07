Prakash Ambedkar, Raju Shetti meet on alliance inconclusive

Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar. (File) Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar. (File)

The Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) president, Prakash Ambedkar, and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president, Raju Shetti, Saturday held a meeting to discuss pre-poll alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the talks between the two leaders remained inconclusive.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ambedkar said, “We held our first meeting today. It is our effort to forge an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Since the elections for the five Assembly states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram — were announced today, we have decided to wait for these elections to get over.”

Last month, the BBM and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) already forged an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Ambedkar has been trying to get all smaller, like-minded parties on board. Shetti has also been keen to align with similar parties. However, greater details have to be worked.

While conceding that they wanted to consolidate the front against the ruling BJP, Ambedkar said, “We are working to get on board Congress, from which we have not received the same response.”

Moreover, the Congress-NCP’s internal differences in context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and controversial Rafale deal have also upset the smaller organisations, which are trying to cobble an anti-BJP front in Maharashtra.

A senior MPCC functionary said, “There should be no ambiguity about Congress’ sincerity to reach out to like-minded parties to form anti-BJP front for 2019 elections.” However, referring to the BBM and AIMIM alliance he said, “The Congress does not subscribe to the hardline principles of the AIMIM. The Congress believes along with the anti-BJP front, there has to be a consensus on agenda and language.” How can Congress give consent to BBM-AIMIM alliance, when they attacked us in their first rally held in Aurangabad on October 2.

It must be mentioned there that AIMIM president, Asaduddin Owaisi, during the public rally held in Auragabad had slammed Congress for secondary treatment to B R Ambedkar. The AIMIM leader said the Congress had always used Dalits and Muslims as vote banks and had failed to look after their larger welfare.

However, Ambedkar said, “It is our sincere effort to get Congress on board. But it cannot be one-sided. They also have to reciprocate. The NCP leaders are also not consistent when it comes to taking a categorical stand against the BJP. The NCP has been soft peddling with PM on controversial Rafale deal. So, this shows their inbuilt confusion and contradiction.”

