scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

VBA president Prakash Ambedkar meets CM Shinde to discuss Ambedkar memorial project at Indu Mills

Since its inception, Prakash Ambedkar had demanded a magnificent international study centre to be built instead of just installing a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Indu Mills in Mumbai.

Pune man booked, derogatory comment against VBA chief, Prakash Ambedkar, Pune news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsVBA chief Prakash Ambedkar
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the Dr B R Ambedkar memorial project at Indu Mills in Mumbai.

Work on the B R Ambedkar memorial has already started, but Prakash Ambedkar has stressed the construction of an international study centre as part of the project along with a statue and an open park at the same venue in Dadar. He is the grandson of B R Ambedkar.

Speaking to the media after the meeting Prakash Ambedkar said, “My meeting with CM was confined to Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills. There is nothing political about this meeting.”

“We all know Congress did not do justice to Babasaheb Ambedkar. As VBA leaders, we have differences on many issues. But that does not mean the VBA will join hands with the BJP.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

Since its inception, Prakash Ambedkar had demanded a magnificent international study centre to be built instead of just installing a statue. Prakash Ambedkar said, “I have requested CM to incorporate the idea of an international study centre. Students coming to Mumbai across the globe should have access to Ambedkar’s work. Also, those scholars keen on pursuing studies or research can use the international centre.”

More from Mumbai

Prakash Ambedkar believes a lot of work in economics and foreign policy has remained under wraps. And Babasaheb Ambedkar’s scholarly work should come before the people, he added.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 09:22:00 am
Next Story

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close