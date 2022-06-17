Prakash Ambedkar pushes for law to stop vilification of Prophet, heads of other religions

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar has given an ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra to bring a separate legislation in the monsoon session of the state legislature to stop vilification of Prophet Mohammed and heads of other religions.

“We have urged the state government to bring Prophet Mohammed & Other Religious Heads Prohibition of Slander Act, 2021 to be introduced and passed in the monsoon session,” Ambedkar told The Indian Express.

The state monsoon session will commence from July 18 and will be held in the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai.

The draft of the proposed Act was mooted by VBA, along with various Muslim organisations like Raza Academy and Tahsfuz Namus-e-Risalat Board. The VBA and the Muslim organisations have been working to push the legislature to stop growing incidents of blasphemy and hatred being spread against Prophet Mohammed and heads of other religions through various forums by some sections in the state.

Prakash Ambedkar, the great grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, said, “Although we have certain sections like 153 (a) and Section 295 (a) under Indian Penal Code to deal with those causing enmity or hatred between different religious communities – it is still inadequate.”

With changing times leading to greater polarisation, a separate firm legislation to specifically deal with vilification of religious heads has become a must, he said. “Somewhere, it should be reined with iron hands. Or else, how long can one derogatory remark made by an individual hold the system hostage? It leads to law and order problems. In the end, it is the innocent common man who suffers,” Ambedkar said, adding that he has held talks with state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on the need for such a law. The VBA leader said he has also reached out to leaders across the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The VBA, which had initially planned a protest rally across the state against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, postponed it after discussions with MVA. “We don’t want a law and order crisis in Maharashtra. We want the government to adopt legislation to stop this blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed and other religious heads,” Ambedkar said.

He added that the VBA will stand by every Muslim and the party’s main goal was the upliftment and empowerment of other backward classes and Muslims. If the state government fails to implement the legislation, the VBA will be forced to take to the streets and agitate, he said.

The proposed Prophet Mohammed & Other Religious Heads Prohibition of Slander Act, 2021 or Hate Speech (Prohibition Act) 2021 aims to prevent the spread of animosity, hatred and ill will between different castes and communities and calls for harsh punishment.

The draft bill states: “Whoever by words, gesture, written matters, print, pictures, audio, video publicly or privately vilifies and maliciously insults or mocks the religious conviction of others, dishonors, uses derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad or other religious heads, desecrates objects of religious veneration, sacred books, scriptures, deity, or any religious groups, sects, places of worship, offends feelings of members of religious community, ceremonies or beliefs deliberately or maliciously to create animosity or hatred shall be punishable under the Act.”