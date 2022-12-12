Prakash Ambedkar: ‘If MVA isolates VBA, we will contest all polls alone’

While emphasising that Gujarat can never overtake Maharashtra, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar admits BJP wants to undermine Mumbai’s financial and cosmopolitan status. In an interview to Shubhangi Khapre, he talks about alliance with MVA, issues confronting Maharashtra and Maratha-OBC faultlines. Excerpts

Is Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) going to be part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra?

I have always strived to bring like-minded parties to work together on broader social issues. Accordingly, it was conveyed to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) led by Uddhav Thackeray. From what has come to my notice, there are strong reservations within Congress and NCP about including VBA. A section within Congress and NCP is not keen to accommodate VBA. It’s stated response is VBA is under our consideration. Now, it means a categorical no.

Why would they have any reservation against VBA?

It is obvious. There is a lot of pressure from BJP. A consolidated opposition does not auger well for BJP. And those Congress-NCP leaders who are vulnerable and under central agencies’ scanner will ensure VBA is kept out of MVA alliance. Whether it’s investigation in Gosikhurd irrigation project or Adarsh housing scam, these have kept Congress-NCP leaders on tenterhooks. So, they are cautious not to take BJP head-on. We saw how a section within Congress-NCP helped them (BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) in Speaker’s election and trust vote in the state legislative assembly to help Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sail through smoothly.

But Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) pledged to fight BJP?

How are they going to fight BJP? Congress leader Ashok Chavan did not step out of Nanded during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Similarly, Amit Deshmukh was restricted to Latur. It was all half-hearted.

Secondly, there is not one serious agenda on which Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) have attacked BJP. They are indulging in political rhetoric. Why nobody is questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s G20. It’s just a staged event. What is the objective and goals nobody knows.

It’s just loot. In Maharashtra, why are they silent on agriculture, unemployment and regional imbalance.

What will be VBA strategy for coming BMC polls in 2023? And Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in 2024?

If Congress-NCP tries to isolate us we will contest all the elections alone. We will move ahead with our social plan focused on oppressed and suppressed segments across caste, communities and religion.

How do you look at BJP’s sweep in Gujarat? How will it impact Maharashtra politics?

In Gujarat, Congress totally surrendered to BJP. The fact that AAP led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal polled 13 per cent votes shows there was huge anger among people against BJP.

But unfortunately, Congress, which is a pan-Indian party, failed to exploit it to its political advantage. It’s pointless to put the blame on local Congress leaders alone. The central leadership of Congress should explain why it gave up the fight in Gujarat.

And Aam Aadmi Party’s sweep in Delhi Municipal Corporation elections?

Small and medium traders’ communities were upset with BJP. Their ad hoc policies have badly impacted middle-class businesses, which constitute BJP’s vote bank. Apart from that, other factors like free electricity and good schools promised by AAP went against BJP.

If BMC elections take place early 2023, what would be the main issue?

BJP at Centre and state is attempting to destroy Bombay’s (now Mumbai) cosmopolitan character. BJP’s concerted attempt to undermine the financial status of Mumbai is worrisome. The International Financial Services Centre has been compromised to favour Gift City in Gujarat. BJP’s plan to break Bombay from Maharashtra is not fiction. They want it to become a reality.

Can Gujarat really overtake Maharashtra in terms of economy and industrial leadership?

There are attempts. They walked away with mega projects like Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductors worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore before the Gujarat Assembly polls. But it will not succeed. Mumbai’s cosmopolitan character makes it unique. It has a distinct work culture. It accommodates migrants across states. Whereas Gujarat cannot show a single city which can match Mumbai’s character. Whether it’s Surat, Baroda, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Godhra et al nobody comes close to Mumbai.

What are the socio-economic challenges confronting Maharashtra?

The unrest within the agriculture sector is a cause of concern. Even Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, which is economically prosperous, is complaining of erratic water and electricity supply in some parts. There are villages in Solapur, Sangli and Nashik region demanding merger with other states like Karnataka, Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh. It shows their huge disappointment with the state administration and political leadership. Even basic amenities like drinking water, access roads and electricity have not reached them. This is dangerous trend.

Why are gram panchayats resorting to extreme steps?

All these villages along borders have been deprived of basic amenities for the last seven decades. Although Maharashtra is a progressive state, it has not ensured uniform development across regions. The western Maharashtra sugar belt has prospered but all other sectors have suffered. It has led to developmental imbalance.

Are you referring to regional imbalance?

The rich Maratha politically dominant leaders have always guarded their own economic growth and interests. So, overall western Maharashtra has progressed better compared to Vidarbha and Marathwada, and North Maharashtra region. But even in economically prosperous western Maharashtra, there is a wedge between rich and poor Marathas. There is unrest among the poor who constitute a sizeable component within the 33 per cent Maratha population in the state.

Will reservation resolve the Maratha-OBC divide?

The court has given nod for 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in local bodies elections. The Maratha reservation case is before the Supreme Court. In Maharashtra, Marathas and OBCs are against each other. They are divided. It’s deeply rooted socially. It stems from age-old caste prejudices. So, aggressive social engineering using developmental plank to bridge the divide is the only way forward.

Can the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute be resolved through political intervention?

The border dispute is seven-decades old and pending in the Supreme Court. The Centre must request the Supreme Court to fast-track the matter. It should be taken to a logical end. It cannot be kept hanging forever. It will neither serve Karnataka nor Maharashtra.