Saturday, July 30, 2022

Prakash Ambedkar blames ‘rich Maratha leaders’, says governor remarks eye-opener for Congress, NCP

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier said that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were ‘removed’, Mumbai would not be the financial capital anymore.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 30, 2022 2:58:02 pm
According to Ambedkar, the governor has exposed the character of the political class. (File photo)

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar said on Saturday that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks on Mumbai should serve as a wake-up call for the established political parties, which he said had failed to empower “sons of the soil” economically.

“I don’t see why such a hue and cry is raised about the governor’s statement. He was just stating the facts, and exposing the state leaders who failed to economically empower bhoomi putra,” Ambedkar said.

“The established Maratha leadership in the Congress and the NCP, which ruled Maharashtra for most of the time, failed its people, Marathi manoos. Koshyari should be lauded for speaking the truth and opening the eyes of state leaders. It should be a call for all political parties to introspect where and why they failed their own people,” he said.

Earlier, addressing a function at Andheri, Koshyari said, “Sometimes I tell the people here in Maharashtra that in the state, especially in Mumbai and Thane, if you remove Gujaratis, Rajasthanis there will be no money left with you. This place that is called the financial capital will not be called the financial capital anymore.”

Even as political parties across the spectrum criticised the governor, Ambedkar took a diametrically opposite stand defending him. He dismissed the Opposition demand that the governor be recalled and sent back to his home state of Uttarakhand. He also denied any bias against Maharashtra and Marathis on the part of Koshyari.

“Since Maharashtra’s creation on May 1, 1960,… the political leadership in the state has been dominated by rich Maratha leaders. The majority of them belonged to the Congress and the NCP.

Pointing to two five-year terms–1995-1999 and 2014-2019–when the Shiv Sena and the BJP were in power, Ambedkar said, “If we leave these ten years, the remaining six decades were under Congress-NCP rule. Why did these established Maratha leaders fail to make Marathis entrepreneurs? Why is it that when it comes to industries, trade and commerce, Maharashtra is driven by Gujaratis and Marwari communities? It is also a comment on the majority of the 30 per cent Maratha community, which is still poor. While their political leaders are rolling in money, the Maratha community is still poor.”

According to Ambedkar, the governor has exposed the character of the political class. “It holds true for all parties, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and BJP. My emphasis on Congress and NCP is because they were in power for most of the period. So they have to be held accountable for the state’s failure to financially uplift sons of the soil,” he said.

Ambedkar said Maharashtra, with a population of 12 crore, became the country’s financial capital thanks to the efforts of the working class, “most of them sons and daughters of Marathi households”. “Yet, financially they are still struggling to make ends meet. Instead of blaming other communities, our political leaders should sit and reflect where they failed…our own bhoomi putras,” he said.

