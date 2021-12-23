Praja report: Mumbai struggles with medical infrastructure amid Covid

At a time when doctors are apprehensive about a third wave with the rise in Omicron cases, nearly 45% of the posts in health department are lying vacant in the most populated Mumbai city, claims the annual health report of Praja Foundation.

Till December 22, the city has recorded 7,68,033 Covid-19 cases with 16,366 deaths. In the past one week, the average daily count of new cases has increased from 180 to over 230 due to stringent surveillance for Omicron. The representatives of Praja Foundation also emphasized on strengthening the infrastructure.

“In terms of the budget, only 20% of the health budget was allocated for revenue expenditure on primary healthcare under the BMC. Due to this, there exists gaps in accessing primary healthcare in Mumbai. During the pandemic, public health institutions were burdened beyond their limits,” said Yogesh Mishra, Research and Data Head, Praja Foundation.

As per National Building Code norm (one dispensary for 15,000 population), Mumbai requires 858 government dispensaries. However, the city has only 199 government dispensaries, out of which only 15 dispensaries were accessible for 14 hours. Others were accessible for 5-8 hours only.