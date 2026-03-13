Praja report flags 57% staff vacancies in BMC primary schools, raises retention concerns

Of 100 students who enrolled in Class 1 in 2015-16, only 48 remained in the system till Class 10 in 2024-25. (Source: File)

Primary schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have a 57 per cent vacancy in teaching and non-teaching staff, while secondary schools face a 33 per cent vacancy, according to the State of Municipal Education in Mumbai 2026 report released by Praja Foundation on Friday.

The report also highlights concerns over student retention. Of 100 students who enrolled in Class 1 in 2015-16, only 48 remained in the system till Class 10 in 2024-25. About 18 per cent of students had an unclear or unrecorded status, indicating gaps in tracking mechanisms.

Despite this, enrolment in BMC schools has slightly increased from 41 per cent in 2015-16 to 44 per cent in 2024-25.

The report notes that the civic education budget has grown from Rs 2,374 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 4,105 crore in 2026-27, with per-student spending rising from Rs 61,894 to Rs 1.32 lakh.