Praja Foundation Report: Response time up, BMC takes 48 days to resolve civic complaints in 2021

THE BMC took an average of 48 days to resolve civic complaints in 2021, the Praja Foundation Report on Status of Civic Issues released on Thursday stated. While the number of complaints related to civic issues has dropped from the previous year, BMC’s response time has increased.

From 1.28 lakh in 2019, the number of complaints dipped to 93,774 in 2020, which further dropped to 90,250 in 2021. However, the number of days taken by BMC to resolve the complaints in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were 30 days, 39 days and 48 days, respectively.

For the second year, the report studied complaints raised by the people between April 2021 and March 2022 – which included two Covid-19 waves – when BMC’s major sources were diverted towards Covid-19 management.

Praja Foundation compiled the complaint data from ‘the 1916’ helpline, MyBMC 24X7 mobile app, an online portal on BMC website and written complaints received by complaint officers in wards. Recently, BMC has also launched a WhatsApp chatbot and a mobile application to receive complaints.

Across the 24 BMC administrative wards, Kurla, Dharavi and Malad took most time to resolve complaints. The ward-wise analysis of complaints showed that A ward (Churchgate, Colaba) registered the highest per capita complaints in the last 10 years.

Similar to earlier years, most complaints were related to drainage. According to the data, 1,50,831 or 16 per cent complaints registered in 2021 were related to drainage. Most drainage-related complaints came from Andheri West (14,687). This was followed by 10 per cent complaints each received in connection to solid waste management (96,360) and water supply (92,858).

After a resident raises a complaint, it is referred to the respective BMC department for necessary action. If the complaint is not solved within the stipulated time, it is escalated to the next level of administration. This is based on the “escalation matrix”, which has been adopted by BMC to address complaints that get stuck at the lower level of the civic administration, with no way to enforce accountability.

Through this system, the higher administration is mandated to address complaints if they are not solved within a stipulated time.

The citizen’s charter (prepared by BMC in collaboration with Praja) prescribes almost all major complaints to be solved in one day. “The BMC has a strong history with their public redressal management system. In 2003, Praja supported BMC to start online complaints management system. In 2007, this was integrated into the centralised complaint registration system (CCRS) by BMC. With emerging technologies, BMC has integrated the various platform into CCRS,” said Milind Mhaske, CEO of Praja Foundation.