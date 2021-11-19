Praja Foundation report: ‘Corporators asked few questions in BMC meetings to deliver on 2017 poll promises’

In the run-up to the 2017 BMC polls, while political parties had made several promises, including 24-hour water supply, pothole-free roads, garbage management and implementation of hawkers’ policy in their manifesto, analysis of data from the civic body shows that corporators have made very little effort to improve the services.

Data from NGO Praja Foundation shows that overall, BMC had received 2.66 lakh complaints from people between 2017-18 to 2020-21 on various civic issues. However, very few questions were asked by corporators in various BMC committee meetings to improve the services.

From 2017-18 to 2020-21, 17,908 complaints related to potholes were received. However, on an average, corporators only asked 2 per cent of their questions on the issue. The ruling Shiv Sena had promised pothole-free Mumbai in its manifesto.

Similarly, 34,129 hawker-related complaints were received by BMC during this period. However, an average of only 6 per cent of the total questions were asked by corporators on the issue. The BJP, NCP and Congress had promised special zones for hawkers and other street vendors in their manifesto.

The second largest party in BMC, BJP, had promised 24-hour water supply. However, 204 of the 290 zones in the city received water for up to four hours in 2020, said the report. The report added that all the parties promised improvement in garbage management at the ward level but 54,029 complaints were received by BMC on the issue, of which 40 per cent were for non-collection of garbage.



The Praja Foundation analysis indicated that corporators were more focused on naming and renaming roads, chowks and buildings. The report said was that from 2017-18 to 2020-21, corporators raised 8,934 questions, of which 14 per cent were regarding naming and renaming of roads, chowks and buildings among others.

“The report highlights the need for councillors to refer to promises made in the manifesto before the elections, while deliberating during their term. Despite promises being made to solve issues related to potholes, water supply, hawkers and so on, deliberations on them have not been adequate. The overall proportion of questions asked by major political parties on issues related to potholes was only 2 per cent…” said Milind Mhaske, Director of Praja Foundation.